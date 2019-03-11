Shama Sikander Instagram photo: The gorgeous Ab Dil Ki Sunn star Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot photo for her 1.2 million fans. In a head to toe white avatar, Shama in the post is seen flaunting her flawless beauty and hotness in a violet coloured lip shade. Take a look at the post that has garnered over 35,236 likes on Instagram:

Shama Sikander Instagram photo: She is hot, she is sexy, she is talented, she has gone through difficulties to become and end up being what she is today. Well, she is none other than Shama Sikander. Yes, Yeh Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander has turned into a diva who barely misses an opportunity of making her fan base go gaga with her sexy pictures and sizzling videos. The gorgeous diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to turn up the heat in a white sexy outfit.

Her white coloured pant suit with Violet lip colour and frizzy hair-do is all that makes the lady look sexy and hot. Well, her sensuous expression and on the point make-up, is simply complimenting the entire attire. With fans praising her flawless beauty and hotness in the pictures, Shama Sikander’s Instagram post garnered over 35,236 likes within few hours of its upload with jam-packed comment section. If you missed watching the latest uber-hot Instagram post with by leaving behind the old-self and taking a leap of faith into the unknown, one should find out what he or she is truly capable of becoming. Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Shama Sikander was last seen essaying multiple roles in web series titled Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The digital drama was a blockbuster on the Internet.

