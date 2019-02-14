Shama Sikander photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn star took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos with hubby James Milliron. In a series of pictures shares, they are seen getting cosy while they posed for the pictures. Wishing happy valentine day to her baby, Shama's upload has so far garnered over 7k likes.

In an off-shoulder grey coloured pullover with a messy bun, Shama Sikander’s latest Instagram post is all about love and cosiness. In all smiles with hubby James Milliron who is seen wearing a white coloured shirt, Shama took to her official photo-sharing app to share the beautiful as well as adorable photos. In her last picture, she is seen posing for a picture by laying on James’s chest on a sofa. She captioned the upload as “I would choose you in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality. I would find you & I would choose you & I would choose you, again and again, my sweet love.” In a black coloured dress with a perfect hairdo, Sikander stole the limelight. Her sizzling post has already garnered over 7k hearts on social media. If you missed Shama Sikander’s latest Valentine’s day post, take a sneak peek to it here:

Yeh Meri Life Hai fame actor who made us fall in love with her through her amazing performance in web series, Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn, is one of the most beautiful ladies of Bollywood. The lady who made her acting debut with Aamir Khan was seen flaunting her dance moves in Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. Well, The gorgeous diva’s fans are not only fond of her acting but simply adore her Instagram account which is filled with sexy photos. Her flawless beauty in real and reel life is not hidden from us all. Take a look at the latest Instagram post here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More