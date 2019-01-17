Maaya fame Shama Sikander, who is known for her sexy and bold photos which she keeps sharing on social media sites, has taken up the 10-year challenge which has been trending on the Internet since a few days.

Maaya fame Shama Sikander, who is known for her sexy and bold photos which she keeps sharing on social media sites, has taken up the 10-year challenge which has been trending on the Internet since a few days. Just like other Bollywood celebrities, Shama Sikander also took the 10 years challenged and shared a before and after photo on her official Instagram account. We must say that after looking at her before and after photos, one thing is for sure that the Yeh Meri Life Hai actress has not aged at all, in fact, Shama Sikander is getting hotter and sexier with each passing day!

Shama Sikander, in the before photo which is 10 years old looks sexy in a blue polka dot bikini and looks sexier in her latest photo with a pink shimmery bra and green shorts. Shama Sikander is one of the sexiest actresses who is best known for her performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web-series Maaya. Her bold performance in Maaya made her the headlines for a long time. Shama Sikander has also featured in a few Bollywood films such as Aamir Khan-starrer Mann, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Dhoom Dadakka, among a few others.

She shot to fame with her performance in Yeh Meri Life Hai back in 2003 and later came back with working in web-series like Maaya and short films such as Sexaholic. Shama has worked in several television shows such as Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baal Veer, among many others.

