Shama Sikander hot photos: Shama Sikander is best known for her sensational photos, sizzling videos. The Internet sensation has about a million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot updates. Recently, the diva is enjoying her vacation time in Cappadocia Turkey with her fiancee James Milliron.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Maaya actor Shama Sikander leaves no stone unturned to give daily doze to her fans on Instagram by uploading her sizzling photos. Currently, the diva is in Cappadocia Turkey enjoying her vacation with her fiancee James Milliron.The couple misses no chance of surprising her fans with major couple goals on the image-sharing platform–Instagram. Their sizzling chemistry in the photos is something one cannot miss at all. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her morning photos in Turkey. With wet hair and stunning expressions, the diva kills the Internet by her looks. The actor is dressed in winter oufit, wearing a lining woollen top with a orange blazer. The actor is best known for her stylish attire and sultry expressions and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades.

The Internet sensation has about a million followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.Her sexy looks, bold avatar and stylish outfits is something one cannot afford to miss.In the photo, the actor has carried a no makeup look which is simply brilliant.The actor gained popularity and stardom after appearing in Vikram Bhatt’s webseries–Maaya in 2016.The best thing about the lady is her onscreen acting, which is absolutely commendable.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More