Shama Sikander photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another alluring picture for her 1.1 million fans. Giving a perfect mid-week treat to her fans by posting the photo that talks about her fondness for butterflies has already set the Internet on fire. Take a look at the picture which was posted today i.e. January 10.

Shama Sikander photos: Television beauty who garnered millions of fan following and praises from audience and critics for her amazing performance in Yeh Meri Life Hai, Baal Veer, Maaya and now Ab Dil Ki Sunn. From making her acting debut in Bollywood films to doing ruling the Telly world with her sweetness and now setting the YouTube on fire, Sikander became a star. The gorgeous lady is not only famous on social media for her killer looks but also for sharing beautiful thoughts of living life.

Giving a perfect mid-week treat to her fans on Instagram, Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful picture with 1.1 million fans. The alluring picture in which she is seen wearing a black jacket with a beautiful blue scarf with nude make-up and golden coloured earring, has already garnered likes and comments praising her beauty. Not just that, her thoughts about loving butterfly will definitely make you love butterflies.

If you missed her latest Instagram photo that was posted today i.e. January 10, take a look at the beautiful picture here:

The gorgeous lady who knows how to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life, also posted some of her uber-hot Christmas and New Year celebration photos. Take a look at the pictures shared by Shama Sikander:

