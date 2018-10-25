Known to raise temperatures with her sensuous and sultry photos, Bollywood actor Shama Sikander has shared her latest breathtaking photo. Dressed in a sexy yellow dress, Shama is looking beautiful in her latest photo. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is already winning hearts, The diva is making the audience go gaga over her sexy photo.

Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is stunning and she knows it. Known to take social media by storm with her steamy photoshoots, the diva leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her. On October 25, Thursday, Shama took to her official Instagram profile to post her latest photo as a pleasant surprise for her fans. Shared just an hour ago, the photo is already winning hearts of the audience.

Donning a bright yellow dress, Shama looks astonishing as she poses inside a building complex. As the dress sinches at her waist, it is accentuating her sexy curvaceous body. To amp up the look, Shama styled the outfit with black tasselled earrings and a dark lip shade. Retaining the element of comfort, Shama completed her look with white sneakers.

Having received more than 8K likes, the photo is taking social media by storm. With the #AbDilKiSunn, the actor added a philosophical quote in the post. Along with that, her fans and followers have flooded the comment section with compliments appreciating her glamorous look and sultry avatar.

Shama Sikander rose to fame with her stint in the show Yeh Meri Life Hai. Recently, the actor hogged headlines with her bold and sensuous avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya as it seemed inspired by Hollywood controversial film 50 Shades of Grey. With this, she was also seen in a short film titled Sexaholic.

