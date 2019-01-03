Shama Sikander hot photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The diva has about a million followers on Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with regular upgrades. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking stunning dressed in a winter outfit and is looking cute in a white fur cap.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Shama Sikander is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. The actor leaves no stone unturned to fulfil the expectations of the fans on social media. The sensation is very prominent on social media and continues to be her fans favourite with her sexy updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures from Budapest. From a long time, the diva is on a vacation and is enjoying her winters to the fullest. In the photos, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a winter-ready outfit.

The actor is wearing a stylish lining woollen dress and is completing her outfit well with a white fur cap which is looking marvellous on her. The Internet sensation has about 1 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of embarking her presence on social media. The actor is best remembered for her superhit role in the TV series– Yeh Meri Life Hai in the year 2003. Not many people know, the actor also appeared in a Bollywood movie–Mann opposite Aamir Khan in the year 1999.

