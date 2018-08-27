Bollywood diva Shama Sikander who is currently seen in Ab Dil Ki Sunn recently took to her official account to share her latest photo in a gown. Maaya star's photos are simply a treat to watch for the fans. Take a look at her some of the recent photos she shared on her social media handle.

Television beauty Shama Sikander who is currently seen essaying the role of a 56-year-old lady as well as a 26-year-old young diva in the web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest hot photos. The hot lady never stops giving her fans a surprise treat when it comes to photos. Be it her good night Instagram story or morning sunshine, the sexy diva’s adorable photos are just like a cherry on the cupcake. Take a look at her recent photo in which the beauty is simply looking like a princess in a light beige colour gown. In one of her Instagram post, the hottie wrote that Success in life comes when people simply refuse to give up, with goals so strong that obstacles, failure and loss only act as motivation.

Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya actor in one of her post also wrote that there is no need of a logical reason for doing everything in lives. Do it because one wants to because it’s fun because it makes a person happy. Take a look at some of her recent uploads on social media. Shama Sikander’s show Ab Dil Ki Sun is the debut project of Shama’s production house.

The Bollywood beauty was noted saying that the story is inspired by her life and all the real incidents that took place in her life. She further added that she has kept all those feelings which changed her as a person and gave her the opportunity to introspect in the forefront to male this movie.

