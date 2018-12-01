Making her social media game stronger, Shama Sikander impressed fans again with her stunning look. The lady took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking refreshing as ever. Embracing the beauty of nature, Shama is looking gorgeous laying and posing on a table. With the beautiful background of mountains and hills, Shama is giving us all a peaceful vacation vibe.

Bollywood bombshell Shama Sikander is known to raise temperatures with her hot and happening photos. The diva not only slays on-screen with her ultimate stunning avatars but also sways fans of-screen through her social media updates. The sultry and seductive persona of Shama has made her one of the sexiest Bollywood actors who kills it with her hotness. With her crazy fan following and stardom, the beauty manages to garner huge number of likes for every photo of her.

Donning the classic base outfit- white tees with denim, she is melting a million hearts. Shama is smiling serenly looking at the natural beauty and the charm on her face can light up any one’s mood. With her curvaceous body, Shama manages to style herself like a hottie with any piece of clothing. This is not the first time Shama has surprised fans with her sensuous looks. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on impressing fans with her astonishing stills. Here’s a glimpse of her Instagram timeline.

