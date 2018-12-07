Shama Sikander Instagram Photos: Shama Sikander the Indian actress who rose to fame from the TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai, is now setting trends on Instagram. The actress is slaying in her new look on Instagram. The actress also played a parallel role in Vikram Bhatt's Maaya. She was not so successful in Bollywood but she managed to open a designing fashion studio in Bandra, Mumbai.

Shama Sikander looks stunning in her new sexy photoshoot.

Shama Sikander Gesawat ,the Indian actress and television star who did the famous TV series known as Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003-2005) is a trend setter when it comes to photos on Instagram. Sharma Sikander is known for her hosting in the TV program and a reality show contestant. She has also been working in the Bollywood films with Aamir Khan in Mann, 1999. The movie career of Shama Sikander is a bit off as she didn’t do much Bollywood films. She is also a fashion designer by profession and like travelling the world.

Her first recognition in the film industry happened on Yeh Meri Life Hai with the character Pooja Mehta. She also did a movie called Ansh: The Deadly Part where she played Kusum. Shama Sikander like to party and make friends. The actress got engaged to an Amercian businessman James Milliron in Dubai. Shama Sikander speaks six different languages which includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Marwadi. Mann which was released in 1999 was directed by Indra Kumar, Shama Sikander did a cameo role as Kamini. After the movie, Shama Sikander rose to fame with a small role in the film.

Shama Sikander did her next Bollywood film Ansh: The Deadly Part in which she played a supporting role in the Hindi language. She portrayed the character of Kusum opposite to Abbas. She also did a web series before it was cool in 2010 called Seven, in the web series she essayed the role of ‘Shunyaa’ which was produced by the biggest production house of India Yash Raj Films.

