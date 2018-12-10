Shama Sikander photos: The Internet sensation Shama Sikander has about 1 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy photos. In her recent uploads, she is looking gorgeous dressed in a casual yellow top. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over a massive number of likes and comments which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Shama Sikander photos: Maaya actor Shama Sikander is best known for setting the Internet on fire by her hot looks and curvaceous body. The diva masters the talent of entertaining her fans with her latest photos, fitness videos and boomerangs. The Internet sensation has about 1 million followers which prove that the diva is her fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot photos. In the pictures, the diva looks sexy dressed in a casual yellow top. With mild makeup and a slight tone of mascara, the diva kills the Internet by her bold expressions. In just an hour of the upload, the picture garnered over massive likes on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The actor is best recalled for her outstanding lead role in the television series– Yeh Meri Life Hai in the year 2003. Apart from acting, she has also tried her hands in hosting different shows on Television. She has also appeared in Bollywood film – Mann with Aamir Khan in 1999. In 2010, she also launched her own design company–Saisha. The diva gained a lot of popularity and stardom after appearing in the famous Vikram Bhatt web series – Maaya in 2016. She has also featured in music videos–Baje Jo Bansi Thama Karo and Kabhi Mausam Hua Resham.

