Shama Sikander shared another magnificent picture of her with a powerful quote. Donning a white and black printed bikini paired with a psychedelic shrug, Shama was looking flawless. The picture was uploaded on her Instagram handle around 8 hours ago, however, it just took the picture seconds to garner over thousands of hearts.

It is always hard to recognise Shama Sikander in every new picture of her as the enchantress is becoming more sultry with every passing day. We all are not new to the fame that comes with the Sexaholic actor and the kind of Instagram lover she has always been. Every now and then, Shama mesmerises us with a new stunning picture of her and it takes her fan a couple of days or another magnificent picture to get over her beauty. At least a month ago, the actor shared some sultry pictures from the Mediterranean, where she spent holidays.

Today, the actor shared another magnificent picture of her with a powerful quote. Donning a white and black printed bikini paired with a psychedelic shrug, Shama was looking flawless. Though the picture was black and white, we can still find the beauty shimmering in her bold avatar. “A free spirit is just an old soul with all its karma paid… needing to prove nothing…. #abdilkisunn,” read the caption written by Shama.

The picture was uploaded on her Instagram handle around 8 hours ago, however, it just took the picture seconds to garner over thousands of hearts. The picture has gathered over 48k hearts and most of the comments on the picture reads: ‘Stunning capture man’ and ‘Nice look’.

Almost a decade ago, Shama was first seen in a TV series dubbed as Yeh Meri Life Hai, where she played the lead character Pooja. In 2015, the actor got engaged to her American boyfriend James D Milliron in 2015. She also hit the headlines with her stunning make-over as the actor was looking totally unrecognisable following her debut around a decade ago.

Till now, Shama has over 347k followers on her Instagram account and never misses to share any recent update from her new upcoming projects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More