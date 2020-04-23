Bollywood actor’s life looks very easy as it is all about name and fame but some actors also come across tough times. Deepika Padukone was among the leading actresses who opened up about her mental illness and how she fought with her battle. This won’t be wrong to say that all these stories inspire many people, who don’t open up about their health conditions. Recently, Shama Sikander also became candid about her mental illness some years ago and revealed that she was suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Shama opened up about her journey and narrated how she fought her battle like a warrior. She added that these illnesses affect you if you have been through something in childhood or any other trauma and the best way to fight is to do meditation. She said that in her case even her doctor helped her a lot.

She said that in her therapy sessions, her doctor used to take her back at the moment which actually hurted her the most. She added that the doctor allows you to do whatever you wish like doing to correct things if it is possible. During these sessions, you can shout, abuse, or wish to do whatever you want to do and after doing all this, you tend to get normal. She added that this is how her doctor used to make her feel light, calm, and free from burdens in your heart.

On the work front, Shama Sikander is best known for working in web series like Sexaholic, Maaya: Slave of Her Desires, and Ab Dil Ki Sunn and sets the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy photos on social media.

