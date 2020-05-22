Shama Sikander opens up about her wedding plans with fiance James Milliron, says pandemic has delayed everything.

Actress Shama Sikander is best known for setting the screens on fire with her on-screen presence and her social media posts. From flaunting her curves in bikinis to giving major traditional goals in sarees, Shama Sikander is a true fashionista and knows how to garner attention. Now, the hottie is all set to start a new phase of her life as she has started preparations for her wedding with fiance James Milliron but it seems that the actor has to wait for some time due to the pandemic.

Shama Sikander got engaged to James in 2016. She recently revealed that both of them had planned a destination wedding in September end. From the venue, guest list, everything was almost decided but just before finalising the date for the wedding, the pandemic hit. She revealed that both the families also started the preparations. She added that James family doesn’t travel much so they don’t even have passports. Both of them had already asked them to start the paperwork for the passports.

She also said that this won’t be wrong to say that COVID-19 has changed all the ideas about life. She added that currently she is worried about James’ parents as the situation in the United States is not good. She revealed that though she is with James in Mumbai but his parents are alone in the US and the duo is worried as James’s father was not well for four months.

Shama Sikander then said that she is fortunate enough that James is with her in this lockdown. She added that no doubt it is very difficult for people living alone during the lockdown. She said that apart from spending time, she has also started meditating more.

