Shama Sikander photo in monokini: Popular television actress Shama Sikander's latest Instagram photo in which the Maaya star is seen posing in a sexy golden monokini has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Shama Sikander photo in monokini: Television bombshell Shama Sikander, who became a household name and won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in her debut television series Ye Meri Life Hai in 2003, is one of the most known faces in the Indian television industry. Not only on the small screen, but Shama Sikander has spread her magic on the silver screen as well. She has starred in films like Mann along with Aamir Khan, Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, among a few other and then gained immense popularity after playing the lead role in Ye Meri Life Hai for almost three years. The diva is also known for her sultry and sexy Instagram posts as she keeps sharing her hot photos and videos on the photo-sharing app which set social media on fire!

Shama Sikander, who has more than 1.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest photo which was shared by the Maaya star on her official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon. In the photo, we see Shama Sikander dressed in a sultry golden monokini and she is looking absolutely stunning!

In the pic, we see Shama Sikander posing in a monokini in the middle of a beach while holding a glass of wine. Her sexy pose and the messy hair are making her look sexier and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Shama Sikander won millions of hearts with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt-directorial erotic web-series Maaya.

The web-series streamed on VB on the Web app and was loved by the audience. Shama Sikander has worked in a number of television shows such as Batliwala House No. 43, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baal Veer, among a few others. However, her role in Maaya got her immense popularity.

Shama Sikander has also participated in reality television shows such as Boogie Woogie, Jjhoom India, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Jet Set Go, among several others. She is a social media sensation and her latest Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet as it is too hot to handle!

