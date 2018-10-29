Shama Sikander photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sexy photo. In a white frilled dress with curly hair, the lady chose to look sassy while posing for a picture. The monochrome picture within few hours garnered around 25000 likes on social media.

Shama Sikander photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actress is the perfect example of beauty. We all know when it comes to raising the temperature in hot bikinis, Shama Sikander simply slays in the outfit. With her sultry and sensuous photos, Sikander one of the most stunning ladies of Bollywood industry. Well, Monday came as a surprise for Shama Sikander fans as the lady treated her fans with a monochrome picture. Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to post her super hot and sexy photo in a princess dress.

The gorgeous lady in her Instagram post wrote that she is more than a body and worth more than her appearance. She is conscious. In a frilled white dress with a beautiful lip colour on, Shama sat like a boss on a chair while posing for a picture. Well, this is not the first time that the lady has surprised her fans with a monochrome. Yeh Meri Life Hai actress has been treating her 913 thousand fan following with a sexy photo. Take a look at the series of monochrome pictures that Sikander has been posting on social media.

The ongoing MeToo movement has created a lot of buzz in the film fraternity. Shama Sikander who has been a part of a web series which is based on depression and harassment was noted saying that she assaulted by a director when she was 14-years-old. The bold and brave actress feels that finally, the dirty secrets of the men are making their way in the media circuit. She also thinks that sexual harassment, casting couch and molestation are not restricted to one industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More