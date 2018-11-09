Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is back to raise temperatures with her hot and sultry photos. To charm the audience, Shama took to her official Instagram account on November 9 and shared a photo in which she is looking sizzling. Donning a black lingerie, Shama is looking too hot to handle in the photo.

Shama Sikander photos: When it comes to soaring temperatures with her seductive and sultry photos, trust no one but Bollywood bombshell Shama Sikander. Whenever the diva shares her new photo or video, she manages make jaws drop with her uber-hot persona and this time is no different. On November 9, the Maaya actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo that is taking social media by storm.

Mesmerising one and all with her sensuous avatar, Shama is wearing a see-through black lingerie in the photo. To amp up the look, the diva is wearing a bold red lipstick with minimal makeup and has let hair down for a stunning shot. As she strikes a laid back pose, Shama is looking effortlessly gorgeous as always.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Shama added a romantic caption longing for a lover and his/her touch. The seductive and sultry photo has garnered over 32K likes so far and the count is increasing by every passing minute. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments praising her sexy looks and sultry photo. However, this is not the first time that Shama has raised temperatures on social media as the diva keeps sharing her bold photoshoots with her fans and followers.

On the work front, Shama made her acting debut with Sony Tv’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai and later featured in many such shows. Recently, the actor hogged headlines with her stint in Vikram Bhatt’s controversial web-series Maaya.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s photos:

