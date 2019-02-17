Shama Sikander photos: Shama Sikander, who made her television debut with popular daily show Yeh Meri Life Hai back in 2003 has been winning the Internet with her hot and sizzling photos which she keeps uploading on Instagram.

Shama Sikander photos: Popular television actress Shama Sikander, who won millions of hearts with her bold performance in Vikram Bhatt original web-series Maaya, has been raising the temperature with her sultry and stunning photos which she has been sharing on her Instagram account. In the photo, we see Shama Sikander dressed in a red and black lehenga with an amazing hairdo. She is looking like a stunning princess in the photo which has taken over the Internet! Shama Sikander shot to fame after playing the lead role in Yeh Meri Life Hai and has later featured in shows such as Batliwala House No. 43, Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Baal Veer, among a few others.

Shama Sikander became a sensation after her bold avatar in erotic web-series Maaya and she was highly applauded for her performance. Shama Sikander has also featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Mann, among many others.Shama Sikander has a massive fan base on social media and keeps sharing her hot, sultry and sizzling photos on her official Instagram account.

Shama Sikander’s latest Instagram photo in a stunning ethnic avatar is driving all her fans crazy! Here are some of her sexy photos:

