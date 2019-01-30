Shama Sikander photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor Shama Sikander never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go crazy when it comes to posting sexy pictures. The sizzling actress took to her official Instagram account to share her yet another sensuous photo in a sweater revealing her beach fit body. The post has garnered over 35k likes in a span of just a few hours.

Shama Sikander sexy photos: Donning a glamorous avatar, setting the screens ablaze with her sensational and sultry photos, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is back to make fans go crazy over her. Best remembered for her lead role in the TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama Sikandar created a bustle on the Internet as she made a powerful comeback with her web series Ab Dil ki Sunn. Besides being a remarkable actor, Sikandar is one among the most asked for a fashion model and has recently launched her own design company, Saisha, in 2010. She has over 1 million fans on Instagram and it is her beauty that should be credited for the love that her fans keep pouring for her. However, this is not the first time that Shama has made everyone go weak in the knees as she keeps sharing her sexy photos on her official Instagram account.

An accomplished self-taught dancer and amateur singer, Sikander appeared on numerous programs including celebrity dance program Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena as a celebrity contestant alongside notable Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli. Also, the singing reality program Jhoom India featured her again as a celebrity contestant, as well as India’s longest running dance program Boogie Woogie as a celebrity guest performer in 2010. Many magazines have featured her on their cover pages more than any other actress. Deemed as October 2011’s ‘Hottie of the Month’ by Perfect Woman Magazine, Shama Sikander also posed for Showtime Magazine in December 2011 and Zing Magazine’s ‘Travel Diaries’ in March 2013.

