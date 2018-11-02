Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is back to stun the social media users with her sensational and sultry photos. On November 2, the actor took to her official Instagram account in which she can be seen donning a black lingerie. With her seductive expressions and sexy body language, Shama is ruling the frame like no other.

When it comes to soaring temperatures with her sensuous and sultry photos, trust no one but Bollywood diva Shama Sikander. Known to make the audience go gaga over her curvaceous body, Shama is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. On November 2, Friday, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a sensational photo that is making jaws drop.

Donning a net black lingerie, Shama is leaving no stone unturned to raise temperatures in the photo. Be it her skimpy outfit, curvaceous body, seductive expressions and sexy black heels, Shama is ruling the frame like no other.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s uber-hot photo here:

Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 32K likes. With this, the comment section under the photo has been showered with compliments on her sensuous avatar. Be it oozing oomph in a bikini to ruling social media with her glamorous persona, Shama is giving all the leading ladies a run for the money.

Workwise, Shama Sikander made a power-packed debut with Yeh Meri Life Hai and essayed the role of Pooja in the show. Post this, the actor was seen in shows like Popkorn News, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Baal Veer and Jet Set Go. She returned into the limelight with her bold role in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maayam that seemed to be inspired by controversial Hollywood film 50 Shades of Grey.

