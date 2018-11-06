Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is back to charm the audience with her hot and sultry photo. In the photo shared by the diva on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen raising temperatures in a ethnic outfit as she faces her back towards the camera. Donning a red lehenga, Shama looks her festive best in the photo.

As the festival of Diwali inches closer, Bollywood celebrities are on their feet to make a statement with their best festive attires. Be it the young brigade of Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan to the gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, our Instagram feeds are filled with some of the best fashion moments. Amid this, how can Maaya actor Shama Sikander, who is known to soar temperatures with her sultry photos, stay behind the race to make an impression and make heads turn.

On the occasion of Dhanteras on November 6, the Bollywood diva took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she looks ethereal. Donning a maroon and green lehenga, Shama can be seen standing facing her back towards the camera.

With her hair tied in a bun, Shama is beautifully flaunting her curvaceous body in the photo. To add oomph to her look, the diva completed styled her lehenga with a golden nath and a red lipstick. Needless to say, Shama is stealing all the attention with her sizzling avatar.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered more than 15k likes and is leaving her fans and followers mesmerised. In the comment section of the photo, social media users cannot get over Shama Sikander’s gorgeous looks and are showering compliments praising her beautiful attire and sensational looks.

On the work front, Shama Sikander made her acting debut with Sony TV’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai. Recently, the gorgeous lady ended up making headlines with her bold and seductive role in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya, that seemed to be inspired by controversial Hollywood film 50 Shades of Grey.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s sizzling photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More