Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is back to make the audience weak in the knees with her latest photo. In the photo, the diva can be seen striking a sexy pose on a yacht as she currently vacations in Dubai. Dressed in a glamorous avatar, Shama is oozing oomph in a white bralet paired with white shorts that she has styled with an animal print coat.

Recently in the news for her bold and seductive role in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya, Shama Sikander is known to soar temperatures on-screen as well as off-screen. Known to make the audience go gaga over her with her sizzling persona and sensuous avatar, the diva has emerged as a social media sensation and makes hearts skip a beat everytime she shares a new photo or video.

On November 3, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo from her latest escapade to Dubai. In the photo shared by Shama, the diva can be seen posing on a yacht with a picturesque view in the backdrop. Donning a white bralet paired with white shorts, Shama added oomph to her look with an animal print coat, silver earrings and golden sunglasses. Needless to say, Shama looks gorgeous in the photo.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 17K likes and is continuing to sweep the fans off their feet. With this, fans and followers have showered the comment section with compliments appreciating her charming looks and undeniably hot avatar. Currently, with 927k followers, Shama will soon cross 1 million followers on Instagram.

Workwise, Shama made her debut with Sony Tv’s show Ye Meri Life Hai and later featured in many such shows. After a hiatus of 2 years, she made a comeback into the limelight with her stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya that seemed to be inspired by controversial Hollywood film 50 Shades of Grey.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s too hot to handle photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More