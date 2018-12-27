Shama Sikander hot photos: On the beautiful streets of Spain's Barcelona, Shama Sikander was seen raising up the glam quotient in her yet another sexy avatar. The gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her super hot pictures. In a black attire, Shama Sikander has simply slayed her look like a diva.

Shama Sikander hot photos: From 1998’s Prem Aggan to 2017’s digital drama Maaya, Shama Sikander’s acting journey is all about ups and downs which she surpassed like a star. The gorgeous lady who became the household name after appearing in Yeh Meri Life Hai as Pooja, is one of the hottest Telly beauty in the industry. The stunning diva who barely misses a chance to entertain her fans with her sexy photos and uber-hot videos, is also one of the famous YouTube sensation.

On the beautiful streets of Spain’s Barcelona, Shama Sikander was seen raising up the glam quotient in her yet another sexy avatar. Ever since the christmas fest has began, Shama Sikander has not let a single day pass without surprising her 1 million followers on social media without posting her uber-hot photos. In a blac skirt and red-white pullover, Shama Sikanders long boots with stockings simply complimentd her look. The gorgeous lady in her series of photos shared today i.e. December 27, simply took our breath away. Here’s the sneak peek to her latest uplaod that has garnered over 10.5k likes within hours:

On the work front, television hottie is busy enjoying the success of latest digital web series, Abb Dil Ki Sunn. Shama Sikander in the drama is seen playing the role of a young as well as an lady. It relates to her real life as the stunning lady went through depression at a young age. She is often seen posting things related to depression on her social media accounts.

