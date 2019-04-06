Shama Sikander, Nia Sharma bikini photos: Television actress Shama Sikander and Nia Sharma are one of the most sought after actresses and have a massive fan base of more than 1 million followers on Instagram. From their sexy photo shoot to their web series the divas are all set to set your screens on fire with these bikini photos, see inside.

Shama Sikander, Nia Sharma bikini photos: Tv reality show queens Nia Sharma and Shama Sikander, who are raising temperatures with their hot bikini photoshoots and curvaceous body, recently posted a picture on their official Instagram handle in black and white bikini respectively. Nia Sharma started her acting career with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010 but didn’t get her breakthrough until 2011 TRP hit Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai opposite Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon. On the other hand, model turned actor Shama Sikander is famous for her Sony Tv show Yeh Meri Life Hai which made her the social media sensation she is right now with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about Shama Sikander’s hot post she is all dressed up in a black see-through net bodysuit. She has paired up her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and red high heels. The picture in a span of just a few hours has crossed 100k likes and the count seems unstoppable! On the other hand, Nia is all dressed up in white bralette and pant and has completed her look with a blazer, choker, pearl accessories and glossy red lipstick.

Take a look at their photo here:

Nia Sharma shot to popularity with her web series Twisted which bagged her second rank in the Top 50 sexiest Asian women 2017 and in 2016 she was at third rank. Shama also shot to fame with her erotic thriller show Maaya. Take a look at some of the videos from the show here:

Some of the films and television shows of the diva are- Batliwala House No. 43, Jodee Kamaal K, Popkorn Newz, Kaajjal, Seven, Jet Set Go, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Jjhoom India, Ab Dil Ki Sunn, and many others. Take a look at some of the sexiest photos of the star here:

Nia Sharma has featured in these shows- Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Nayi Soch Ki Talaash Aamir Ke Saath, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jamai Raja, Pavitra Rishta, Qubool Hai, Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung , Internet Wala Love Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and many others

