Shama Sikander sexy photo: Yeh Meri Life Hai fame actor Shama Sikander barely misses a chance of making her fanbase go gaga with her sexy photos and sizzling videos from her vacation Instagram post. The stunning lady who made her Bollywood debut with Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan in Maan in 1999, is one of the best known personalities of Indian television industry. Known as fashion icon, Shama also owns a design company titled Saisha. The company was launched in 2010. From Prem Aggan to Mann, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Dhoom Dhadaka, Bal Veer, Seven and Sexaholic, Sikander is not only the familiar face in Telly world but is also known in Bollywood.

Talking about the Instagram post, Shama never backs up from surprising her over 1 million follower on photo-sharing app. The gorgeous diva in her yet another post is seen flaunting her sexy curves. In a sexy denim shorts and white body-fitted crop top, Sikander looks hot as she posed for a picture near ocean. In fact the lady in her caption wrote about how her mood changes when she sees an ocean and how waves wipe away her worries. Well, her latest post that made her go gaga within minutes of its upload has so far garnered over 20k likes on Instagram.

If you missed her latest Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to her beautiful photo:

Shama Sikander was last seen in YouTube series titled Ab Dil Ki Sunn after her first digital debut Maaya was praised and acknowledged by the critics and audience.

