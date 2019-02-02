Shama Sikander sexy photo: Shama Sikander is raising the glamour quotient on social media with her latest photoshoot. Dressed in an emerald green body-hugging dress paired with statement earrings, Shama looks too hot to handle in her latest Instagram account. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo shared by Shama Sikander is winning hearts on social media. Take a look at her latest Instagram post here-

Shama Sikander sexy photo: Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is a stunner and she knows it. On February 2, Saturday, the Maaya actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo which screams ‘Hot As Hell’. Donning an emerald green dress with a plunging neckline and statement earrings, Shama looks breathtaking as she flaunts her curvaceous body and bright smile. Unlike her usual self, Shama is seen making curly hair look bold and beautiful.

Shared just an hour ago, Shama’s latest photo has already garnered 8,644 likes and the number is increasing every passing second, reflecting her craze among the fans. With this, social media users cannot stop praising the actor’s stunning looks to sexy avatar in the photo.

Boasting of 1 million followers on Instagram, Shama Sikander is no less than a sensation on social media. Every time the diva shares her new photos or videos, she makes sure to make the fans go berserk with her bold and too hot to handle avatar.

Born on August 4, 1981, Shama Sikander rose to fame with her stint in Sony Tv’s show Ye Meri Life Hai followed by shows like Popkorn Newz, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, BaalVeer and many more. The actor has also shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in the Bollywood film Mann. She was recently seen turning heads in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya with her bold on-screen avatar.

