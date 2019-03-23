Shama Sikander sexy photo: Shama Sikander shared a stunning Instagram photo in which she is draped in a white sheet and her latest Instagram photo has set social media on fire! Have a look at her sultry photo which she recently shared on Instagram!

Shama Sikander sexy photo: Maaya actress Shama Sikander, who was highly applauded for her bold and phenomenal performance in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya which was an erotic thriller, has become one of the sexiest Instagram queen and a social media sensation all thanks to her sultry, sizzling, sexy and hot Instagram photos and videos which she keeps posting for entertaining her fans and keep them updates about her life! In the latest photo shared by Shama Sikander on her official Instagram account, the Maaya fame looks sexy as she is draped in a white sheet!

Her red lipstick and the expressions are to die for and those big eyes are way too attractive! Shama Sikander, while sharing the photo also gave a very motivating caption and the photo has gone viral within no time! Shama Sikander is one of the most popular Indian television actresses and is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan following of over 1.2 million followers on her official Instagram account.

Shama Sikander has been ruling the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts and is very active on all the social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Shama Sikander made her debut in the Indian television industry in 2003 with popular television show Yeh Meri Life Hai and later starred in many television shows such as Batliwala House No. 43, Jodee Kamaal Ki, Popkorn Newz, Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baal Veer, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Jet Set Go, Jjhoom India, Boogie Woogie, among many others.

Shama Sikander has also worked ina short film called Sexaholic and was highly praised for her performance. Shama Sikander is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry and has also starred in several Bollywood films in key roles such as Mann, Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Dhoom Dadakka, The Contract, among a few others.

She has a huge fan base across the country and has a crazy fan following on social media. Shama Sikander is one of the most phenomenal dancers as well and her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt directorial Maaya was loved by all her fans as well as followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More