The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sensuous photo in a hot red coloured lehenga. The photo-sharing post has garnered over 20k likes on social media.

Shama Sikander sexy photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor Shama Sikander never misses a golden chance to make her fans go crazy when it comes to posting sexy pictures and sizzling videos. The lady who broke the Internet with a sensuous comeback is currently enjoying the success of her web series, Abb Dil Ki Sunn. The lady who rose to fame after giving an amazing performance in Indian television series Yeh Meri Life Hai in 2003, Sikander became the superstar of Telly world. Not just TV, Maaya actor also featured in Aamir Khan’s Mann in 1999.

From being a part of Prem Aggan in 1998 to Sexaholic in 2016, Shama Sikander’s acting journey in the Bollywood industry is as interesting as the climax of Rohit Shetty’s action thriller. Batliwala House No. 43, C.I.D., Jodee Kamaal Ki, Popkorn Newz, Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas and Baal Veer are some of her daily soaps. Apart from that, Shama made her digital debut in 2016 by starring in Maaya as Sonia Arora. Currently, she is seen working in Ab Dil Ki Sunn in various character. The latest project of the stunning lady is made under the banners of Shama Sikandar Films Presents.

Talking about her latest Instagram post! The gorgeous diva Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy photos today i.e. January 14. Sikander in the post is seen wearing a beautiful hot red coloured lehenga. With sensuous expression and on the point hair-do, Shama’s post garnered over 20k likes on social media within hours of its upload:

