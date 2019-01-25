Shama Sikander is one of those models that have become a household name in India. Coming from a mediocre background, Sikander's life is an inspiring tale in itself, with her debut on the small screen with TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai that placed her well within B-town. As for her relationship career, Shama has always been linked to Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty. However, it was all in the past in 2011 onwards, she was linked with American actor/musician Alexx O'Nell, however, their relationship got over somewhere around 2015 and she finally got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai in 2016.

Sikander's sex appeal has been one of her attracting factors

Born in Rajasthan but bred in Mumbai, Shama Sikander is one of those models that have become a household name in India. Coming from a mediocre background, Sikander’s life is an inspiring tale in itself, with her debut on the small screen with TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai that placed her well within B-town. After her appearance in the TV series, she never looked back and even appeared on silver screen including Aamir Khan starrer Mann in 1999.

Though what most people don’t know is that Sikander started her career with small parts in Prem Aggan in 1998. After the success of her TV series, she became a host and anchored Popkorn Newz in 2007 and Jet Set Go in 2008 before returning to film with the lead role of Jiya in Dhoom Dhadaka in 2008.

On the personal front, Sikander’s sex appeal has been one of her attracting factors among her diet, fitness and style quotient. Sikander has featured in many magazines, including the cover of GR8, flaunting her curves and sensuous body.

Shama has a wide fan following and she keeps giving them a treat, posting her routine activities like power, dance and yoga. What’s more interesting is that she’s a beauty with brains! Shama is known to be a multi-lingual, speaking six languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Marwadi of her native Rajasthan.

As for her relationship career, Shama has always been linked to Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh Chakraborty. However, it was all in the past in 2011 onwards, she was linked with American actor/musician Alexx O’Nell, however, their relationship got over somewhere around 2015 and she finally got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai in 2016.

