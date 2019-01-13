Shama Sikander sexy photos: Known to set the screens on fire with her sensational and sultry photos, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is back to make fans go gaga over her. Donning a glamorous avatar, Shama Sikander looks super hot in an off-shoulder dress and is seen making everyone go weak in the knees. With a million followers on Instagram, the diva is no less than a sensation on social media. Have a look at Shama Sikander's latest photo here-

Bollywood diva Shama Sikander and she knows it. Be it raising the hotness quotinet on-screen with her bold avatar or setting the Internet with her sultry photoshoots, the diva knows how to keep her fans hooked to the screens. Amidst the festive season, Shama has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account flaunting an attire that you must bookmark right away!

Dressed in a golden off-shoulder shimmery dress, Shama is accentuating the attire with statement emerald earrings and a matching clutch. To complete the look, Shama has let her hair loose in soft curls and making the look picture-perfect with soft yet glowing makeup and mauve lipstick. Needless to say, Shama looks beautiful in the ultra-glamorous look and is making the social media users go gaga over her.

In no time, the photo has already garnered 7,815 likes and is being showered with compliments and praises unendlessly. However, this is not the first time that Shama has made everyone go weak in the knees as she keeps sharing her sexy photos on her official Instagram account.

Take a glimpse at Shama Sikander’s Instagram account here-

On the work front, Shama made her acting debut with the telly show Ye Meri Life Hai and later shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in the film Mann. Post making headlines for her stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya,

the diva was recently seen in a web-series titled Ab Dil Ki Sunn that was made under her own banner Shama Sikandar Films.

