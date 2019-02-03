Known to set the screens on fire, Bollywood actor Shama Sikander has shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram today. In the photos shared by Shama Sikander, the actor can be seen donning a floral dress and looks absolutely stunning. Garnering over 31K likes and counting, the photos are receiving a lot of love on social media making everyone's heart skip a beat on a Sunday afternoon. Take a look at the photos here-

One of the hottest personalities in India, Shama Sikander is a stunner and she knows it. Rose to fame with her stint in telly show Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama is a sensation on social media and makes fans go gaga every time she shares her new photos. To make everyone’s heart skip a beat on a Sunday afternoon, the actor took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo.

Dressed in a floral body-hugging dress, Shama looks astonishing and is driving her fans crazy. With her hair tied in a ponytail, Shama completed her look with pink-hued makeup with golden earrings. As she poses on a balcony, Shama looks like a million bucks. The latest look of Shama Sikander is an ideal outfit for a romantic date and we are absolutely loving her look.

With over 31, 992 likes, Shama’s photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. As the count of likes continues to rise on the post, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a series of positive comments praising her stunning looks and too hot to handle avatar.

Remembered for her role in Ye Meri Life Hai followed by shows like Popkorn News, Man Mein Hai Visshwas and Baal Veer, Shama has also been part of web-series like Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn. Boasting of over 1 million followers, Shama keeps treating her fans with her ravishing photos.

Take a look at some of them here-

