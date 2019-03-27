Shama Sikander sexy photos: Maaya actor Shama Sikander recently shared a photo of her dressed in a sexy black body net outfit and the fans can't stop staring! the [picture has already crossed 50k plus like and the comments section is brimming with compliments and appreciation for her beautiful looks.

Shama Sikander sexy photos: Actor, television host, and reality Tv contestant Shama Sikander is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. from her bold photoshoots to her curvaceous boy Shama has made a mark in the industry. Popularly known for her role in the Tv series Yeh Meri Life Hai, which aired on screen for two years befoe ending bagged her recognition in the television industry.

Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a bold photo of hers dressed in a see-through net outfit. The photo in a span of just 3 hours has garnered 50k plus likes and the coun seems unstoppable! Shama had captioned her post as – She was beautiful but not just like the girls in the magazines. She was beautiful for the way she thought. She was beautiful for that sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful for her ability to make other people smile even when she was sad. No, she wasn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful deep down to her soul….#abdilkisunn.

Take a look at her photo here:

Shama Sikander started her acting career back in 1998 as Pooka in Prem Aggan but didn’t bag recognition until 1999 where she worked opposite Aamir Khan in Mann. Since then she has featured in 6 movies, 10 television shows, four dance reality shows, 2 web series, and 2 music videos.

Currently, on the work front, Shama is shooting for her YouTube web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn where she plays multiple roles. Another such web series where Shama featured is Maaya. The web series made her a social media star for her amazing looks and her bold avatar.

The movies where she has worked before are- Ansh: the Deadly part, Dhoom dadakka, The contract, and Sexaholic which was a short film. Television shows where she was the lead star- Seven, Baal Veer, Man Mein Hai Vishwas, Popkorn Newsz, CID, and many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More