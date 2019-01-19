Shama Sikander sexy photos: Known to set the Internet on fire with her bold photoshoots, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander has done once again. On Saturday, Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from her latest photoshoot. Donning a black lingerie with a white dungaree, Shama looks uber-hot in her latest photoshoot and is seen raising the temperatures with her bold avatar. Take a look at the photo here-

With her bold avatar and sensuous photos, Bollywood and telly actor Shama Sikander has emerged as a rage on social media. Be it amping up the hotness quotient in a bikini or making jaws drop with her ethnic avatar, the diva has time and again proved that she knows how to woo her fans. To kickstart the weekend on a high note, Shama took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo that is setting the Internet on fire.

Raising the temperatures with her sizzling avatar, Shama can be seen donning white lace lingerie with a white dungaree. With messy hair and seductive expressions, Shama is setting the Internet on fire with her too hot to handle avatar. Looking at the photo, one can understand the reason behind Shama’s massive popularity and craze among the fans.

Garnering over 30, 424 likes in less than four hours, the photo is taking social media by storm like a wildfire. Owning to her massive and loyal fan base, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a sea of positive comments praising her sizzling looks.

Rose to fame with her stint in telly show Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama has featured in shows like Baalveer. The diva made a comeback into limelight with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More