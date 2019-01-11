Known for her bold avatar on-screen and on social media, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is raising temperatures with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen looking breathtaking in a colourful monokini. As she strikes a pose for the camera, Shama Sikander is ruling social media with her bold avatar. Have a look at Shama Sikander's latest photoshoot here-

When it comes to soaring temperatures, who can do it better than Bollywood diva Shama Sikander. Be it turning heads with her bold avatar on the big screen or making the fans go gaga with her sensuous and sultry photos, the diva is a stunner and she knows it. On Friday, Shama took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from her latest photoshoot and it screams ‘Hot As Hell’.

Donning a purple floral monokini, Shama is making everyone go weak in the knees with her latest photo. To amp up her look, the diva has completed her look with statement gold earrings, a matching bracelet and red heels. With minimal yet subtle makeup, the Maaya actor is raising temperatures on social media as she flaunts her sexy curves in the outfit.

Garnering over 7 K likes in less than an hour, the photo is receiving a lot of love and praises from fans and followers on social media. However, this is not the first time that Shama is making everyone go gaga over her with her ravishing avatar.

Take a glimpse at Shama Sikander’s Instagram account here-

On the work front, Shama Sikander made her acting debut with Sony Tv’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai and later starred in shows like Baal Veer. Recently, the actor was also a part of Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya and a short film titled Sexoholic.

