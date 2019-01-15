Shama Sikander sexy photos: Best remembered for her lead role in the TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama Sikandar created abuzz on the Internet as she made a powerpack comeback with her web series Ab Dil ki Sunn. Besides being a remarkable actor, Sikandar is one among the most asked for a fashion model and has recently launched her own design company, Saisha, in 2010. The diva is also enjoying her mounting popularity on social media, mainly the Instagram.

Shama Sikander sexy photos: Best remembered for her lead role in the TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama Sikandar created abuzz on the Internet as she made a powerpack comeback with her web series Ab Dil ki Sunn. Besides being a remarkable actor, Sikandar is one among the most asked for a fashion model and has recently launched her own design company, Saisha, in 2010. The diva is also enjoying her mounting popularity on social media, mainly the Instagram. The actor keeps blowing minds with her sizzling and scintillating photos that she posts via her official Instagram handle. She boasts of over 1 million fans on the photo and video sharing platform and it is her beauty that should be credited for the love that her fans keep pouring in her for her.

A few minutes ago, the bombshell has posted this new picture on Instagram and as usual, she is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The diva is donning an amazing slit dress making her look sassy. The brown purse she is holding is adding class to her entire avatar. The diva has kept her tresses open as waves parted from the centre making her look gorgeous The picture has garnered thousands of likes so far while the comment section is bombarded with compliments for the actor. Here’s take a look at Shama Sikander sexy photos:

Well, it is not the only picture of Shama that has been sending fans into a frenzy. There are over hundreds of such posts that shows Shama in her temperature soaring avatar. Here we have compiled a small picture gallery for her fans to make them fall for her deeper.

