A gorgeous Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor Shama Sikander is all set to entertain her huge fan following with an upcoming unnamed project. The stunning lady will be seen flauting her action moves in the project. Well, Maaya star took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of her rehearsing for it. Watch the video here:

After posting her uber-hot you can rise up from anything post in a silver shimmery top, Shama Sikander is back with yet another hot Instagram post. Well, the gorgeous lady in previous Insta post was noted saying that “A person can completely recreate himself. Nothing is permanent. He is not stuck. He have choices. He can think new thoughts. He can learn something new. He can create new habits. All that matters is that he decides today & never look back.”

The post was apparently loved by her over 27.3k fans. She gave another treat to her fanbase by posting her fierce video in which she is seen gearing up for an action scene for her upcoming project. In a black coloured treggings with grey shoes and black top, Shama litteraly nailed her outfit for the scene. Well, her post has already crossed over 60.5k views on Instagram. If you still haven’t watched her video, take a sneak peek to it here:

Shama Siknader’s mind-blowing transformation from Yeh Meri Life Hai to Ab Dil Ki Sunn, is not hidden from us all. She simply made us proud after fighting depression and coming back to power with her amazing performances in web series Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The gorgeous lady who barely skips a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sizzling photos on phot-sharing app, made her acting debut with Aamir Khan’s Prem Aggan as Pooja. She was thorougly loved and adored by the then audience for her amazing performances in the Indian television shows.

