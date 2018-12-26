Shama Sikander hot photos: The gorgeous Maaya star took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot photo in a red coloured outfit. The perfect Christmas treat for her over 1 million followers came today i.e. December 26, when she posted her pictures with a sweet message for her fans.

Shama Sikander hot photos: The gorgeous diva of Bollywood and Telly world, Shama Sikander never misses to treat her 1 million followers on social media. The stunning diva is always up with a surprise that is special and more happening than the previoous one. Well, her Christmas post is one of the exmaple. Just yesterday i.e. December 25, we were admiring her sexy yet adorable video with hubby James Milliron on Internet and there you go. Another X-mas upload with is so sexy and sizzling.

In a sexy hot red frilled dress with golden coloured footwear, Shama Sikander simply slayed her Christmas look. With a beautiful post saying, “Christmas magic is silent which we don’t hear but simply feel it. Believing in magic which is beautiful, the lady wished her fans in the most adorable way possible.” The photo which was uploaded few hours ago today i.e. December 26, has already garnered over 11k likes on social media. With fans praising her hotness cum cuteness, the comment section was full of love and wishes for Shama Sikander.

Here’s the sneak peek to her hot look from Barcelona, Spain:

On the work front, Telly beauty began her carrer in 1998 with a Bollywood movie, Prem Aggan. Not just that, she garnered end number of love and praises from audience for her movies but the gorgeous lady who was once the heart and soul of Telly world came to limelight after her daily soaps like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Kaajjal, Man Main Hai Visswas and Baalveer went on air. She even made her digita debut with Maaya and is currently seen enjoying the success of her digital series, Abb Dil Ki Sunn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More