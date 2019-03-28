Shama Sikander strikes a cute photo with her pet rabbit, Internet divided over who looks cuter: The actor who made her big screen debut with Prem Aggan and Mann is looking to entertain her fans with new avatars. The actor turned fashion designer looks super hot and bold with her latest picture and is proudly an internet sensation.

Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is known for her bold and sensuous avatars both on-screen and off-screen. The actress looks super hot in the recently clicked picture. The Maaya actor was seen wearing black high tights with a grey colour shirt. The diva was also holding a rabbit. The actor is also known for her sultry looks and the perfect figure for raising temperatures with her bikini and ethnic attire.

Donning a grey shirt and putting sunglasses, Shama on her official Instagram handle shared this beautiful photo to engage her fans in her latest shoot. The photo has garnered 16k plus likes and still counting. The actor has more than a million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The actor who made her big screen debut with Prem Aggan and Mann is looking to entertain her fans with new avatars. The actor turned fashion designer looks super hot and bold with her latest picture and is proudly an internet sensation.

Shama Sikander has worked with television serials like Baal Veer which was aired on SAB Tv. In 2010, Shama launched her own women’s fashion brand Saisha. The brand which is showcasing in every fashion events across the country got an appreciation for her design event held in New Delhi last month.

After her debut as a fashion designer, Shama has successfully featured in various magazine covers like Gr8 cover. Shama has done ramp walk for almost all the famous designers in the country. She has done ramp walk for Manish Malhotra and Nisha Jamvwal and other designers.

The Bollywood diva has also grabbed eyeballs in her performance in Maaya. The web series is also has given tough competition to Dakoytain 50 Shades of Grey. She has featured in 6 movies, 10 television shows, four dance reality shows, 2 web series, and 2 music videos.

Shama Sikander had opened about her experience where she was sexually harassed at the age of 14 by a director. Recalling the incident, she said that the director told her she would be subjected to sexual harassment if she wants to be a star in the industry. She supported the Mee Too movement victims despite odds in the society.

