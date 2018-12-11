Shama Sikander is one of the most stunning divas of small screen and big screen. Swaying fans with her hottest social media updates, Shama Sikander has become one of the most popular social media sensations. Best known for her role in famous web series Maaya, Shama Sikander sets the internet on fire with every photo of her. With a fiery fashion sense, the diva keeps on impressing fans with her trendy outfits.

Shama, after a drastic transformation, stunned everyone when she featured in a short film titled Sexaholic

Well, of all her qualities, we just love how she poses for each and every still of her. Carrying every piece with utmost elegance, she never misses a chance to win over her fans. Leaving everyone stunned once again, Shama took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sizzling as ever. A perfect picture from an astonishing photo shoot diary was posted by Shama this evening. All decked up in a sultry little black dress, the lady is slaying it. Take a look yourself!

Shama Sikander is also recognised for leading the cast of TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai. Flourishing with her immense hard-work, Shama even bagged some Bollywood movies. Not many of her fans know that she featured in a movie with Aamir Khan in the era of late 90s. One of the strong-standing women personalities, Shama has even launched her own design company named Shaisha which has a very sweet hidden meaning – princess of life. And it quite suits her. The stunning photos on her Instagram gallery is a proof! Take a look:

