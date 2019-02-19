Shama Sikander white dress photo: Maaya actor Shama Sikander, who won millions of hearts with her bold performance in the web-series has been winning the Internet with her sultry photos as well as videos.

Shama Sikander white dress photo: One of the sexiest television actresses, Shama Sikander who leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sultry photos and sexy avatar on the Internet is at it once again and her latest Instagram photo is just too hot to handle! Shama Sikander, who keeps sharing sexy and sultry photos on her official Instagram account on Tuesday posted another breathtaking photo which has taken over the Internet! In the photo, Shama Sikander looks sexy in a white sultry dress with hot red lipstick and messy hair which is making her look sexier. Shama Sikander, who shot to fame with her debut television daily soap Yeh Meri Life Hai back in 2003 has been entertaining us for more than a decade now.

Not only on the small screen, but Shama Sikander has also featured on the big screen in Bollywood films such as Aamir Khan starrer Mann, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Dhoom Dadakka, Prem Aggan, among many others. Shama Sikander’s bold and sexy performance in Vikram Bhatt’s first erotic web-series Maaya won her a lot of appraisers.

Shama Sikander has featured in a number of television shows such as Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baal Veer, among many others. She has a huge fan following in the country.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More