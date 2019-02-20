Shama Sikander sultry avatar: Television diva Shama Sikander, who often takes social media by storm with her sizzling pictures has once again driven fans crazy after she shared a hot photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday!

Shama Sikander sultry avatar: Television actress Shama Sikander has been winning the Internet with her sultry photos. The new picture shared by the Maaya actor on her official account on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Yeh Meri Life Hai star is seen in a grey crop top with green lingerie and her seductive expressions are to die for! Sharing the photo, Shama Sikander gave a very interesting caption to the picture saying that she will rather be a hot mess of bold actions than being a perfectly organized person.

Shama Sikander made her debut on the small screen with television show Yeh Meri Life Hai which aired back in 2003. The diva then featured in a number of television shows such as Baal Veer, Seven, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Kaajjal, Batliwala House No. 43, among many others. Shama Sikander has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and she has been ruling the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on the photo-sharing app!

Shama Sikander won millions of hearts with her amazing and bold performance in erotic-thriller Maaya which was a web-series by Vikram Bhatt. Shama Sikander has been turning up the heat with her sultry photos! Have a look at some of her sexy photos:

