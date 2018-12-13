Shama Sikander is one of the most hot and happening divas of the industry who never misses a chance to sway fans with her killer looks. Best known for her web series Maaya, Shama has a trendy yet sultry fashion sense which ups her social media game too. Enjoying a massive fan following, Shama Sikander keeps on sharing best of her stills with her fans.

Shama Sikander is one of the most hot and happening divas of the industry who never misses a chance to sway fans with her killer looks. Best known for her web series Maaya, Shama has a trendy yet sultry fashion sense which ups her social media game too. Enjoying a massive fan following, Shama Sikander keeps on sharing best of her stills with her fans.

This time too, leaving everyone breathless, the glam queen took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Shama is making everyone go crazy over her. With her curly hairdo bold makeup, she has once again proved that she is one of the most stylish divas in the town. In her latest photo, Shama can be seen donning a party outfit. A red shiny pant paired with a black blouse, is bringing the retro in fashion again, thanks to her sexy styling.

Take a look at the stunning photo of her!

Undoubtedly, Shama has mastered the skill of winning hearts. In just a amtter of few hours, the photo managed to garner a huge number of likes. Shama is recognised for one of the best performances in a daily soap Yeh Meri Life Hai which aired in the year 2003. Well, her talent did not restrict to acting, she even tried her luck in hosting shows. Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that Shama debuted with a Bollywood film long back in the year 1999 opposite Aamir Khan. Now, the lady owns her design company- Saisha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More