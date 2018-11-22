Bollywood actor Shama Sikander has travel on her mind and these photos are proof. In the photos shared by Shama on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen posing at the Great Wall of China and is looking absolutely stunning. Prior to this, the actor has shared a throwback photo from her earlier vacation.

Be it soaring temperatures with her bikini-clad photos to redefining grace and charm in her ethnic avatar, Shama Sikander is a style inspiration and never leaves a chance to turn heads. Every time the stunner shares her new photos and videos, it makes her fans go gaga over her. With more than a million followers, the diva is no less than a social media sensation. On November 22, Shama took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her latest vacation in which she can be seen setting fashion trends.

In the photo shared by Shama, the diva can be seen donning a chequered black and white top with black leggings, grey blazer and black boots. To complete the look, she has added a matching scarf, black hairband and reflector sunglasses that are taking her fashion quotient a notch above. As she poses at The Great Wall of China, Shama is looking breathtaking under the bright sun. Before this, Shama has posted a throwback photo from another vacation in which she looks stunning in a black monokini paired with a polka dot wrap around skirt.

Interestingly, in an interview with a daily, Shama revealed that she is travelling the world to find a perfect location for her destination wedding. Speaking about the same, she revealed that she has been checking out a few places for her destination wedding. However, she wishes that she gets married at Mykonos as she loves that place.

On being asked whether the dates are finalised, Shama stated that they keep planning but nothing is fixed since they are preoccupied with a lot of work and she is trying to fit in the wedding between an upcoming music video and a film. With that, she added that she would like an intimate wedding with just her close friends and family in attendance.

On the professional front, Shama recently made headlines with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya.

