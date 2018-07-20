Television diva Shama Sikander, who shot to fame with popular television series Yeh Meri Life Hai, is not only one of the most stunning divas but is a social media sensation all thanks to the hot and sultry photos she keeps sharing on her Instagram accounts.

In the photo, Shama is flaunting her sexy curves and hot body. Her picture has gone viral on social media in no time and has been breaking the Internet. Shama has a huge fan following on social media and is one of the most popular television actresses.

Dressed in a sizzling black monokini, Shama has once again set the Internet on fire after sharing this breathtaking photo on her social media account. She also gave an amazing caption to her photos and said that the ocean is everything she wants to be.

Shama, after a drastic transformation, stunned everyone when she featured in a short film titled Sexaholic. She is not only a popular television actress but also a successful TV host. In 2010, Shama also launched her own design brand called Saisha.

She has also featured in many Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan, Mann, Ansh: The Deadly Part, among many others. In television, she has featured in telly shows such as Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, and Baal Veer.

May it be her sexy videos or sultry photos; Shama always manages to grab all the attention with her charm and sizzling avatar. Her performance in VB originals web-series Maaya where she played the lead is still appreciated. Shama is one of the sexiest television actresses.

