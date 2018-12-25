Shama Sikander videos: Treating her 1 million fans with an adorable Merry Christmas video, is a perfect surprise that Shama Sikander gave to her fans today i.e. December 25. The gorgeous lady who is famous for her sexy and sizzling photos on Internet, took to her official Instagram handle to post a video with had series of clips with the love of her life.

Treating her 1 million fans with an adorable Merry Christmas video, is a perfect surprise that Shama Sikander gave to her fans today i.e. December 25. The gorgeous lady who is famous for her sexy and sizzling photos on Internet, took to her official Instagram handle to post a video with had series of clips with the love of her life. Not just that, she even wrote an adorable message for her fans saying, “May this Christmas find you surrounded by those you love and those who love you.” Undoubtedly, the stunning lady took our breath away in a hot red coloured undergarments with a blue coloured pullover.

Her smiling pictures all cozied on bed with hubby James Milliron, is all what you would want to see early in the moring today. The post which was uploaded an hour ago has already garnered thousands of likes with jam packed comments praising and sending love to the gorgeous diva of Telly world. This is not the first time that our beautiful diva is surprising us with such aww-struck pictures on the photo-sharing app. She is quite active on the Internet and is definitely one of the famous and followed stars on social media. If you still haven’t watched her adorable video, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Bollywood hottie who began her carrer in 1998 with Prem Aggan is currently enjoying the success of her digital series, Abb Dil Ki Sunn. The gorgeous lady was once the heart and soul of Telly world has worked in daily soaps like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Kaajjal, Man Main Hai Visswas and Baalveer.

