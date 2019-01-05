Shama Sikander hot photos: Yeh Meri Life Hai fame actress Shama Sikander is one of the most beautiful divas of B-town and Telly world. The gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram account to share her uber-hot homecoming picture in a cosy mode. The lady in the photo is seen in all smiles.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Yeh Meri Life Hai fame actress Shama Sikander is one of the most beautiful divas of B-town and Telly world. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance from giving us fitness, couple and travelling goals, is the internet sensation. From posting her sexy bikini pictures to adorable videos, Shama Sikander knows how to slay like a diva in her Instagram post. Sikander makes sure her fans are aware of her professional and personal life and we don’t need to prove that! Her Instagram post says it all.

Well, we all know the gorgeous diva was in Europe to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Her homecoming Instagram post in underwear and pullover will make you hit the gym right away to get that sexy belly. In all smiles and frizzy hairdo, Shama Sikander’s latest Instagram post has so far garnered over 25k likes so far. If you missed out her latest Insta post that talks about how funny things get when you return home, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Shama Sikander rose to limelight after her Yeh Meri Life Hai hit the TRP list. The lady was later seen in digital series Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

