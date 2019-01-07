Shama Sikander hot photo: From Yeh Meri Life Hai to Ab Dil Ki Sunn, Shama Sikander's inspiring journey is proof that people can surpass any circumstances if they are willing to. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful photo in all smiles.

Shama Sikander hot photo: From Yeh Meri Life Hai to Ab Dil Ki Sunn, Shama Sikander’s journey is all about inspiration to those who are going through depression. The lady who made us all go gaga with her comeback web series Maaya is not just the Telly beauty but is also famous on the Internet for her sexy pictures. From her hot bikini photos to the latest winter mode vacay picture, her hotness is not hidden from us all.

Recently, the gorgeous lady who took to her official Instagram handle to share her cosy homecoming photo in underwear and a pullover. Well, the post not only set social media on fire but even gave us all some serious fitness goals. Yet again, she is back with another beautiful post. This time, she is seen in all smiles as she poses for a photo in a white satin top. Her latest Insta post that talks about moving on and let people live, has already garnered over 37k likes.

If you missed Shama Sikander latest post, here is the beautiful photo of the stunning lady which will drive away your Monday blues:

With comments like “Absolute beauty” to people praising her work in Maaya, Shama Sikander’s beautiful subtle makeup and frizzy hair post went viral on social media.

