Maaya actor Shama Sikander, who has become a popular Internet sensation has once again set social media on fire with her latest Instagram photo which is too hot to handle! Dressed in a floral print white mini skirt and a stunning white crop top, Shama Sikander looks ravishing as she looks like a doll in the gorgeous photo which will set your screens on fire! Shama Sikander is very active on social media and her posts on social media site Instagram is loved by her 1 million followers.

Shama Sikander grabbed all headlines with her bold performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller web-series Maaya in which she played the lead role. Shama Sikander shot to fame after she played the lead role in daily soap Yeh Meri Life Hai post which she featured in a number of television shows such as Kaajjal, Baal Veer, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Jodee Kamaal Ki, among many others. The beauty has also featured in many films in supporting roles such as Aamir Khan-starrer Mann, Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, The Contract, Dhoom Dadakka, among many others.

She also featured in a short film titled Sexaholic in 2016. Shama is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry with a number of followers on social media.

