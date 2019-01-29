The sensation of Indian television, Shama Sikander is simply slaying in her Instagram posts and keeping her fans wanting for more. She never fails to mesmerize her fans, setting the internet ablaze. Have a look at some of her hot and sexy photos!

Gaining recognition for her lead role in Tv series Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003-2005), Shama Sikander is on top in the list of hottest TV actresses who never ceases to sweep her fans off their feet. Sikander is also active as a fashion model and had launched her own design company, Saisha, in 2010. Beginning her career on the big screen with small parts in Prem Aggan (1998) and Mann (1999) aged 16, she took off to land in the supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part (2002). Sikander also earned numerous nominations and awards for her former TV show, including the 12th Annual Lion’s Gold Awards’ Critics’ Choice “Best Actress” (2005), Sony TV‘s Best Face (2005), Indian Television Academy Awards‘ GR8! Face of the Year” (2004), and Best Debut (2004). Beginning in 2007 Shama Sikander also featured as a TV program Host – first of entertainment channel Zoom‘s ‘Popkorn Newz’ for a single season, and then in 2008, as the host of the STAR One travel-contest program ‘Jet Set Go’.

An accomplished self-taught dancer and amateur singer, Sikander appeared on numerous programs including celebrity dance program Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena as a celebrity contestant alongside notable Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli. Furthermore, the singing reality program Jjhoom India featured her again as a celebrity contestant, as well as India’s longest running dance program Boogie Woogie as a celebrity guest performer in 2010.

Numerous magazines have featured her on their cover pages more than any other actress. Deemed as October 2011’s ‘Hottie of the Month’ by Perfect Woman Magazine, Shama Sikander also posed for Showtime Magazine in December 2011 and Zing Magazine’s ‘Travel Diaries’ in March 2013.

