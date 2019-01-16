Swara Bhaskar has again left her fans impressed with a yet another interesting and unique conceptualised short documentary Shame. A 25-minute-documentary has been directed by Anusha Bose and bankrolled by Sharatka. The documentary has been widely appreciated by the netizens.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who is known for signing interesting film scripts and webs series, she has again won the hearts with a short documentary. Sharing a poster from the same, the actor captioned it my latest short film. The movie is written and directed by the multi-talented superwoman Anusha Bose produced by Sharatka titled Shame. It is a must watch film starring Ranvir Shorey Sayani Gupta Cyrus Sahukar. She has shared the link in the Bio. In the 25- minute long documentary, Swara is playing the role of a housekeeper in a luxurious hotel while Ranveer Singh can be seen portraying the role of a middle-aged man who has a love affair. While Sayani Gupta is essaying the role of Ranvir’s love interest.

The documentary can be considered as a rom-com or a sitcom which is a tragic tale of Fanny (Swara Bhaskar) who finds out Ranvir Shorey is cheating on his wife. Life of Fanny gets into more complications when Ranvir Singh caught red-handed her while trying negligee of his mistress in the room. Obviously, Fanny is sacked for her misconduct, however she doesn’t end there. She plots a plan to take the revenge from Ranvir and the later, part is interesting to watch.

The film has been shared by the Large Short Films official Youtube account. Till now the movie has received 331,608 views. The concept of the movie has been applauded widely. The fans are just can’t get enough of poring in their response to the movie. Swara Bhasker has been featured in various movies such as Tanu Weds Manu, Veer Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More